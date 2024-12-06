Fueling The Future

George Braly’s lead-free aviation fuel faces challenges breaking into a market dominated by established suppliers despite its environmental and efficiency benefits.

One of Oklahoma's Own is pioneering a legacy in the world of aviation.

From a science lab in Ada, George Braly has manufactured a handful of new inventions that are now being used on private and recreational planes around the world.

Who is George Braly

George Braly, an aerospace engineer, chemist, lawyer, and prolific inventor, has a knack for creating groundbreaking solutions. His company, Tornado Alley Turbo, based in Ada, Oklahoma, has revolutionized aviation technology, producing everything from turbochargers to fuel injectors.

“We’ve got 40,000 sets flying around all over the world,” Braly said.

But his latest innovation—a lead-free, high-octane aviation fuel—could reshape the industry.

Aviation's Lead-Free Future

For decades, the aviation industry has relied on leaded fuel to prevent engine detonation. Braly and his team discovered a groundbreaking formula that eliminates the need for lead.

“The difference is all the way down to the molecules, and that’s where the difference matters,” Braly explained.

Not only does the fuel improve engine efficiency and reduce maintenance costs, but it also addresses environmental concerns.

“It gets the lead monkey off the industry’s back,” he said.

Science in Small-Town America

Braly’s discovery was developed in a lab he built in 1999 in Ada. His team conducted extensive testing, using two engines running different fuels to measure engine detonation.

“We tried a few hundred combinations,” Braly said. “We figured it out in the first 20-30 iterations.”

After years of trial and error, Braly’s fuel formula finally received FAA certification on Sept. 1, 2022.

Challenges in a Competitive Market

Despite the achievement, Braly faces skepticism and market resistance.

“There’s skepticism that some little company in southeastern Oklahoma could figure out something that big companies couldn’t,” Braly said.

Although energy company Vitol produced hundreds of gallons of the fuel, distribution has been hindered. Small airports remain locked into contracts with major fuel suppliers.

“They don’t want to interrupt their existing business model,” Braly said.

Looking Ahead

Braly remains optimistic that licensing his fuel could triple the size of his company and pave the way for future innovations.

“We’re very fortunate to be doing this work,” Braly said. “The next big thing can come from small-town Oklahoma.”

Braly’s invention is not only a testament to ingenuity but also a reminder that small innovations can lead to monumental change.