Flavor Of Oklahoma: Oklahoma City’s Nonesuch Redefines Fine Dining With A Twist

Nonesuch, Oklahoma City’s acclaimed tasting menu restaurant, has reopened with a playful, accessible approach featuring à la carte options, a reimagined tasting menu, and a commitment to sustainability and local flavors.

A place once hailed as the "Best New Restaurant in America" by Bon Appétit is embracing change.

Nonesuch, Oklahoma City’s acclaimed tasting menu restaurant, has reopened with a fresh vision under James Beard Award-winning chef Kelly Whitaker.

The restaurant aims to balance its high-end reputation with a more inviting and playful experience.

“We’re giving people the opportunity to really choose their own adventure with it,” says executive chef Garrett Hare, a Moore native and Nonesuch veteran.

Hare explains the shift: once known for its exclusive 11-course blind tasting menu, Nonesuch now offers à la carte options alongside a reimagined tasting experience.

“So we wanted to make the experience more approachable for everyone, even if you had been in before, it is different,” Hare said. “The food is a little bit more fun and the portions are different.”

The revamped tasting menu includes a structured progression: three courses of salad, soup, and a grilled dish, followed by a guest-selected entrée.

Nonesuch has also lowered prices and started accepting walk-ins, aiming to break down barriers to entry.

“Just reaching a larger audience and really giving everyone an opportunity to visit nonesuch,” Hare said. “Whereas before, people would see nonesuch as something that was always booked out or too expensive.”

Beyond accessibility, sustainability remains a core value. Nonesuch utilizes a zero-waste approach, incorporating ingredients like smoked mussels and homemade flours into innovative dishes.

One standout addition? A 16-ounce chicken fried steak made with Oklahoma Wagyu served with country-style gravy infused with smoked bonito and topped with caviar.

“Chef Kelly is really excited about this chicken fried steak. And we all are. It’s something to behold,” Hare said.

The combination of local flavors and unexpected touches, such as caviar on chicken fried steak, exemplifies the restaurant's adventurous new direction.

When asked about the reaction to the bold pairing, Hare said, “I think they’re just shocked. They’re like, 'Who thought about that?' Chef Kelly was the one that wanted to throw the caviar on there and it made perfect sense.”

As for why diners should try the reimagined Nonesuch, Hare emphasizes the uniqueness of the experience.

“You’re not going to find another dynamic experience like this in Oklahoma City or within a few states,” he said.

