NBA Championship boost for Thunder's year-round community outreach

The Oklahoma City Thunder's NBA Championship triumph leads to a boost in community support, with thousands raised through playoff auctions by the Thunder Community Foundation.

Thursday, June 26th 2025, 8:06 pm

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Thunder's historic NBA Championship win is bringing good across the metro. The Thunder Community Foundation raised thousands of dollars through playoff raffles and auctions.

The Thunder Community Foundation Executive Director, Erin Oldfield, says even though the season is over, they are still helping people.

"We're out in the community 365 days a year," she said. "So even now that the championship has ended, we have a lot of things that are happening in our community."

Oldfield says just in the post-season, they were able to raise $350,000, all of which goes back to the community.

"All of that is just going to give us the opportunity to do more in the community besides building basketball courts and renovating spaces."

Oldfield says all of this is possible because of the fans.
Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

