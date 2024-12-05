John Marshall Enterprise Middle School Reopens Thursday After Odor Issue

John Marshall Enterprise Middle School announced that students will return to class on Thursday after moving to distance learning on Wednesday due to an unusual smell in the building.

Wednesday, December 4th 2024, 7:41 pm

By: News 9


John Marshall Enterprise Middle School announced that students will return to class on Thursday, Dec. 5, after moving to distance learning on Wednesday due to an unusual smell in the building.

In a letter to families, the school stated:

"Thank you for the opportunity to allow our crews full access to the building to evaluate, conduct tests, and take action. Having completed the necessary repairs, JMEMS will welcome students back to the building tomorrow, Thursday, December 5. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we worked through solving this issue."
