New OG&E Coliseum To Open In 2025, News 9 Exclusive Tour

The highly anticipated OG&E Coliseum at the OKC Fairgrounds is set to open by June 1, 2025, and News 9 got an exclusive look at the nearly finished project.

-

The highly anticipated OG&E Coliseum at the OKC Fairgrounds is set to open by June 1, 2025, and News 9 got an exclusive look at the nearly finished project. Designed to host prestigious equestrian events, the coliseum is already turning heads with its expanded size and modern amenities.

Currently, about 200 workers are preparing the venue, which will be larger than the Norick Arena it replaces. The arena is wider than the South Point Equestrian Center in Las Vegas but maintains a similar seating capacity, with space for 4,500 spectators for horse shows and more for basketball, wrestling, and concerts.

NRHA competitors toured the arena this week, expressing enthusiasm for the upgrades. “The size of the arena is bigger than what the Norrick is, so we are going to see a lot of great rides, especially for reining,” said Andrea Fappani, an NRHA rider.

Fans will enjoy an enhanced experience with ground-floor access leading to a main concourse featuring bar seating, tables, mobile charging stations, and unobstructed views of the arena from concession areas. “You’ve got a nice viewpoint from everywhere in the arena,” said David Reeves, OKC Fairgrounds Executive Vice President.

Upscale additions include three suites and a second-floor lounge accommodating 150 guests. Next month, crews will begin installing seating in the arena.

The new coliseum is projected to create 370 jobs and generate $408 million annually in economic impact for the metro. Fappani emphasized Oklahoma City’s importance to equestrian sports: “This is the spot. This is where you want to be. This is where you want to win.”