At The Capitol: Push To Eliminate Harmful Dyes, Replace With Healthy Alternatives

New legislation aims to eliminate food dyes from Oklahomans' diets, with a state senator spearheading the effort amid ongoing national discussions.

As the conversation continues on the national level, a state senator is leading the charge on the state level. “People are paying attention; people are Googling what's in their food now,” said Sen. Kristen Thompson, (R-Edmond).

Potentially harmful dyes are likely in most people's lives, from the food they eat to the medication they take. “It's everywhere. It is not just in our food, it's in processed meat products, it's in beverages, it's in medication,” said Thompson.

Thompson hopes to reduce or eliminate these dyes from the diets of Oklahomans. “You can go to the grocery store now and you can find clean products, dye-free products so they're already out there,” she said

Senate Bill 4 would prohibit manufacturing, selling, brewing, or distributing 10 different dyes and substances including red blue, and yellow dyes.

“As a mom of three, I have experienced firsthand the adverse effects of chemicals and preservatives in our foods. This legislation is about putting the health and safety of Oklahoma’s children and families first,” said Thompson.

“I really just wanted to take the whole kitchen sink approach,” said Thompson.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports evidence that these dyes can cause negative effects, including behavioral issues, endocrine disruption, and DNA damage. “This is truly a health issue for Oklahomans specifically but really all for America,” said Thompson.

Thompson says she understands this won’t be an overnight fix but says she’s hoping to work with the business communities on practical solutions. “So maybe the appropriate thing to do is manufacturers can't put these in their food after “X” date, based on what their shelf life is,” said Thompson.

As the conversation continues on the national level Thompson says she’s hoping Oklahoma can be a leader.

“Making sure that we get this right I think is very very important,” said Thompson.

In September, California passed a law banning Red Dye 40 and other synthetic colors, and several other states are drafting similar legislation.

SB 4 would ban the following dyes and substances: