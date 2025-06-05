Storms will pause Thunder Up in the Park as fans celebrate ahead of NBA Finals Game 1

Despite a stormy forecast, Thunder fans celebrate at Scissortail Park before the NBA title showdown with the Pacers.

By: Tevis Hillis

-

As storms roll in, Thunder Up in the Park at Scissortail Park is paused due to storms, but fans are still gathering downtown ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. As the Thunder prepare to take on the Pacers in a best-of-seven series, excitement is building despite the cloudy skies.

Fans from across the country are in Oklahoma City to cheer on the team. One young fan even made the trip from Alaska to be part of the moment.

For the event, ESPN showed off floral display. Named Blooming into greatness, it features the Thunder logo and it's made entirely of flowers.

It was created by Mr. Flower Fantastic, who says it is more than art, it's a living tribute to the greatness we are witnessing on the court.

STORM FORECAST: NBA Finals Day Thunderstorms Headed to the Metro

THUNDER COVERAGE: OKC Thunder Playoffs



