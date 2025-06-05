Storms will pause Thunder Up in the Park as fans celebrate ahead of NBA Finals Game 1

Thursday, June 5th 2025, 6:44 pm
As storms roll in, Thunder Up in the Park at Scissortail Park is paused due to storms, but fans are still gathering downtown ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. As the Thunder prepare to take on the Pacers in a best-of-seven series, excitement is building despite the cloudy skies.
Fans from across the country are in Oklahoma City to cheer on the team. One young fan even made the trip from Alaska to be part of the moment.
For the event, ESPN showed off floral display. Named Blooming into greatness, it features the Thunder logo and it's made entirely of flowers.
It was created by Mr. Flower Fantastic, who says it is more than art, it's a living tribute to the greatness we are witnessing on the court.
STORM FORECAST: NBA Finals Day Thunderstorms Headed to the Metro
THUNDER COVERAGE: OKC Thunder Playoffs
An Oklahoma native, Tevis Hillis joined the News 9 team in 2020 as a multimedia journalist. She now anchors the weekend morning newscasts. Passionate about shaping the future of journalism, Tevis also serves as executive producer and adjunct professor for OU Nightly, mentoring and teaching more than 160 students.
June 5th, 2025
June 6th, 2025