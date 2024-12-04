Thunder To Host Mavericks In Knockout Round Of NBA Cup Quarterfinals

The 2024 NBA Cup quarterfinals are set, and the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 10.

The 2024 NBA Cup quarterfinals are set, and the Thunder will host the Dallas Mavericks in the first knockout round.

Five spots in the eight-team bracket were clinched Tuesday as group play concluded, and the Knicks, Bucks, and Thunder were among the night's notable winners.

As a reminder, it's single elimination from here on out. The knockout round will start at the home court of the higher-seeded quarterfinalists, with the four winners advancing to Las Vegas for the semifinals and championship game.

Quarterfinal matchups

East

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 4 Magic

No. 2 Knicks vs. No. 3 Hawks

West

No. 1 Thunder vs. No. 4 Mavericks

No. 2 Rockets vs. No. 3 Warriors

The Warriors, Hawks, and Thunder all punched their ticket by way of a tiebreaker. Golden State won its group despite finishing tied with the Mavericks at 3-1 because they won the head-to-head with Dallas, while Atlanta also won its group by way of the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Celtics. Oklahoma City, meanwhile, finished tied at 3-1 with the Suns but advanced by way of their plus-45 point differential (Phoenix was plus-30).

As far as the wild-card teams go, the Mavericks finished tied with the Warriors at 3-1 in Group C but lost the tiebreaker (head-to-head). Luckily, the Mavericks blasted the Pelicans by 41 points, bring their point differential to plus-46 despite their other three Cup games being within two possessions.

Oklahoma City will host the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 10 at the Paycom Center.



