Thunder To Host Mavericks In Knockout Round Of NBA Cup Quarterfinals

Wednesday, December 4th 2024, 8:44 am
The 2024 NBA Cup quarterfinals are set, and the Thunder will host the Dallas Mavericks in the first knockout round.
Five spots in the eight-team bracket were clinched Tuesday as group play concluded, and the Knicks, Bucks, and Thunder were among the night's notable winners.
Recap of Tuesday's game: Thunder Beat Jazz 133-106 To Advance In The NBA Cup
As a reminder, it's single elimination from here on out. The knockout round will start at the home court of the higher-seeded quarterfinalists, with the four winners advancing to Las Vegas for the semifinals and championship game.
East
No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 4 Magic
No. 2 Knicks vs. No. 3 Hawks
West
No. 1 Thunder vs. No. 4 Mavericks
No. 2 Rockets vs. No. 3 Warriors
The Warriors, Hawks, and Thunder all punched their ticket by way of a tiebreaker. Golden State won its group despite finishing tied with the Mavericks at 3-1 because they won the head-to-head with Dallas, while Atlanta also won its group by way of the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Celtics. Oklahoma City, meanwhile, finished tied at 3-1 with the Suns but advanced by way of their plus-45 point differential (Phoenix was plus-30).
As far as the wild-card teams go, the Mavericks finished tied with the Warriors at 3-1 in Group C but lost the tiebreaker (head-to-head). Luckily, the Mavericks blasted the Pelicans by 41 points, bring their point differential to plus-46 despite their other three Cup games being within two possessions.
Oklahoma City will host the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 10 at the Paycom Center.
December 4th, 2024
December 5th, 2024
December 5th, 2024
December 5th, 2024
December 5th, 2024
December 5th, 2024
December 5th, 2024
December 5th, 2024