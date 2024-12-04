1 Hospitalized After Stabbing In SW Oklahoma City

A man was hospitalized after being stabbed Wednesday at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex, police say.

Wednesday, December 4th 2024, 4:58 am

By: News 9, Addie Crawford


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a stabbing at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police said a man tried to enter an apartment near South Pennsylvania Avenue and Southwest 32nd Street before stabbing someone and running away.

OCPD said the victim lost a significant amount of blood before being rushed to the hospital by ambulance, but they do believe the victim is going to make it.

Investigators say it appears the victim may know the suspect, but the investigation is still in the early stages.
