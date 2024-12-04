2 Hospitalized Following SW OKC Rollover Crash

Wednesday, December 4th 2024, 4:42 am
Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a rollover crash in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said the wreck happened around 1:45 a.m. on Interstate 44 near Southwest 134th Street.
The two people involved in the wreck were taken to the hospital.
It is unknown what caused the wreck.
December 4th, 2024
December 5th, 2024
December 4th, 2024
December 4th, 2024
December 5th, 2024
December 5th, 2024
December 5th, 2024
December 5th, 2024