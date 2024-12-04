2 Hospitalized Following SW OKC Rollover Crash

Two individuals were hospitalized following a rollover crash Wednesday morning on I-44 in southwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a rollover crash in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the wreck happened around 1:45 a.m. on Interstate 44 near Southwest 134th Street.

The two people involved in the wreck were taken to the hospital.

It is unknown what caused the wreck.