Trump Cabinet Nominees Face Scrutiny As Senate Meetings Begin

President-elect Trump's Cabinet nominees are undergoing early vetting and meetings with senators, facing varying levels of scrutiny ahead of confirmation hearings in January.

Congress has returned to work, and Republican senators are already meeting with President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees, beginning the vetting process ahead of confirmation hearings set for January.

The vetting process, which includes intense public and private scrutiny, has already brought tough questions for some nominees. Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth met with members of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday but faced pointed questions from reporters about allegations from his tenure as head of the nonprofit Concerned Veterans for America.

Hegseth reportedly stepped down in 2016 amid complaints of financial mismanagement, sexual misconduct, and intoxication while on the job.

“Were you ever drunk while traveling on the job?” one reporter asked Hegseth.

“I’m not gonna dignify that with a response,” Hegseth replied.

Oklahoma Sens. Markwayne Mullin and James Lankford have not commented on the allegations. Mullin met with Hegseth two weeks ago and expressed support, calling him “the right man for the job.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R-S.C.), expressed concerns about the accusations.

“I think some of these articles are very disturbing. He obviously has a chance to defend himself here, but some of this stuff is—it’s going to be difficult,” Graham said.

Other nominees have faced less resistance. Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi has been meeting with senators and reportedly leaving a positive impression.

“She wouldn’t have taken this job if she didn’t think she could do it and do it well, and I’ve got a lot of confidence in her,” said Sen. Josh Hawley, (R-Mo.).

The smoothest path to confirmation may belong to Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio, who seemed optimistic.

“Hopefully I can convince my colleagues to vote for me,” Rubio said.

Confirmation hearings for Trump’s Cabinet nominees are expected to begin in about a month.