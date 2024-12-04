Edmond Officer Charged In Shooting Death Of Brother Testifies In Stand Your Ground Hearing

An Edmond police officer recalled the day she shot and killed her brother, testifying it was in self-defense and to protect their mother.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney charged Lieutenant Jennifer Haddock with first-degree manslaughter but she had filed for immunity from prosecution under Oklahoma’s Stand Your Ground law.

Haddock’s immunity hearing was held on Tuesday at the Oklahoma County Courthouse. The court heard emotional testimony from Haddock and her mother Marcia Ricketson.

Both testified about the scene that unfolded with Haddock's brother Sean Haddock last August inside their mother's Edmond apartment.

Haddock was off-duty and helping her mother move on the day of the deadly shooting. She testified Haddock was there acting angry, aggressive, and threatening to beat her over furniture in the apartment.

Court filings said Haddock was on methamphetamine and fentanyl. Haddock said she had a gun in a crossbody bag. She cried while describing how she tried to de-escalate the situation with her brother.

At one point Haddock said her brother grabbed the barrel of the gun and put it to his head telling her to shoot. She said she fired after her brother backed up and briefly lunged as if was going to punch her. Haddock died in the apartment from a gunshot to his chest.

There was no time to finish the hearing on Tuesday, the attorneys decided to continue testimony on Friday, Dec. 6th at 10 a.m.

Haddock is still employed as an Edmond police officer but is currently on paid administrative leave.

She has been with the department for eight and a half years.