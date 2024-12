Norman’s Winterfest on Main Street will feature a parade, live performances, free treats, and holiday fun for the community on Saturday.

By: News 9

Main Street in Norman will transform into a festive wonderland on Saturday with Winterfest, a free community event featuring holiday performances, treats, and a parade.

Jeff Moody, known as “Elf Jeff” and one of Santa's helpers, shared details about the highly anticipated event on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

The event kicks off with a parade at 6 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to line up early before heading to the festival.

“Lots of performances from Wilson Elementary and Sooner Theatre, free hot chocolate from Beanstock and Snow, and there's just so much going on,” Moody said.

Guests can also look forward to meeting Santa Claus, encountering the Grinch, and enjoying entertainment like LED-light juggling elves.

“It’s just a big festive thing that’s free to the community, and we’re really excited to bring it to everybody,” Moody said.

For those looking for more holiday activities, the festivities continue next weekend with an Ugly Sweater Race.

“It’s just a little 5K, and there’s, of course, a one-mile fun run,” Moody said.

Participants will receive unique swag, including color-changing medals and t-shirts.

More information about Winterfest and other events can be found HERE, or on this press release below:

"For the first time in Norman’s Winterfest history, all the evening’s events will take place downtown, culminating in the lighting of a brand-new, 36-foot tree and a stunning drone show. “By bringing the celebration to downtown, we’re really hoping to centralize it for all of Norman,” said Mitchell Robinson, recreation manager for the Norman Parks and Recreation Department. “We’re able to concentrate it into one citywide celebration.” At 6 p.m., the Holiday Parade will begin, setting out from Norman High School at Main Street and Pickard and finishing at James Garner Avenue in front of the railroad tracks. Dotting the parade route will be DJ booths to provide music and holiday cheer. More than 40 groups are set to join the parade with floats. At 7 p.m., as the parade concludes, the downtown area comes alive with the sights, sounds and smells of the holiday season. Food trucks and vendors will be on hand and the area will be dotted with photo and craft opportunities, games, music, cocoa and cookies. An opening statement from Mayor Larry Heikkila will precede the lighting of the tree and it will be followed by a synchronized 150- drone performance. Entertainment will include songs from the children of Wilson Elementary, performances from the McFarlin United Methodist Church Ringers, a musical performance from the Sooner Theatre’s cast of A Christmas Story and a performance by the Talk of the Town orchestra. And the holiday wouldn’t be complete without Storytime with the Grinch and pictures with Santa. The following weekend, Dec. 14, the day will begin with the annual Ugly Sweater 5k or Fun Run at 9 a.m. at Legacy Park, just off I-35 and Robinson. The first 250 runners will receive a Christmas Magic color-changing medal, and all runners will receive a custom bib, a timing chip for 5k runners. Runners will also be able to purchase a long-sleeved, dry-fit, colorchanging Christmas Magic shirt that matches the medals. There will also be an ugly sweater contest at the run, and prizes will be given for the Best Individual Ugly Sweater and the Best Team/Family."