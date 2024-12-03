Several Crews Extinguish House Fire In Mustang

Several crews worked to extinguish a house fire in Mustang on Tuesday, according to the Mustang Fire Department.

Tuesday, December 3rd 2024, 1:15 pm

By: News 9


MFD and the Oklahoma City Fire Department both battled the fire near State Highway 152 and Mustang Road.

There is no word on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
