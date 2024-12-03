Fire Crews Extinguish Spencer House Fire

Fire crews put out a blaze Tuesday morning at a home in Spencer, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

By: News 9

-

Firefighters were able to contain a house fire Tuesday morning in Spencer, authorities say.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, fire crews responded to a home near Northeast 52nd Street and Washington Boulevard in Spencer.

OKCFD said an Oklahoma City Police officer who was in the area was the one to initially spot the fire and report it.

No injuries have been reported.