Oklahoma City Rail Crossing Reopened After Vehicle Stuck On Tracks

By: News 9

A rail crossing in northwest Oklahoma City has been reopened Tuesday morning after a vehicle became stuck on the tracks, authorities say.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said a vehicle became stuck over train tracks located near West Britton Road and North Western Avenue.

The vehicle has been cleared from the scene, and the rail crossing and intersection have since been reopened.

