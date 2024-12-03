NB Broadway Extension Back Open Near Wilshire After Crash

Tuesday, December 3rd 2024, 7:38 am
Northbound lanes of Broadway Extension are open after being shut down due to a crash near West Wilshire Boulevard Tuesday morning.
Crews on the scene say a car involved in the crash was overturned.
There is no word on what caused this accident or if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
