Family Mourns Victim Of Deadly SW OKC DUI Crash

A metro man is behind bars and a victim's family is mourning after a DUI crash turns deadly over the weekend.

Police said 19-year-old Larnell Morgan was driving under the influence on Saturday night when he crashed into Patricia Marse’s vehicle on Southwest 29th Street.

"She was the one who would literally give you the shirt off her back if she could," Whisper Mosher, Marse’s niece, said.

The family confirmed Marse died Sunday from her injuries. “At first I thought it was just a dream but then the dream became reality," Mosher said.

Police said it started when officers were called to a disturbance near SW 29th and Agnew, where 19-year-old Larnell Morgan was doing burnouts in the street.

Morgan drove away when police arrived and led them on a short pursuit.

The chase ended when Morgan crashed into Marse.

Her vehicle spun out of control and hit a pole, which ejected her from the car.

"The person who is at fault for it should've been more careful and not so reckless," Mosher said.

Police arrested Morgan on several complaints including first-degree murder and driving under the influence.

Meanwhile, Marse's family is grieving the sudden loss.

“It is very painful," Mosher said.

Marse says her aunt had been struggling with the death of her father for years and was just starting to turn things around.

"My aunt Trish I believe was starting to go back to church," Mosher said.

She said her family will remember Marse as happy, spontaneous and caring.

"All the good memories as best we can and try to be there for each other," Mosher said.

Mosher says the family plans to honor her aunt’s wishes for a memorial service and has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost.

If you'd like to donate, click here.