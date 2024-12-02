Clemency Hearing For Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Delayed Following Resignations

The clemency hearing for Oklahoma's next death row inmate, Kevin Underwood, has been delayed due to recent resignations at the Pardon and Parole Board.

The clemency hearing for Oklahoma's next death row inmate, Kevin Underwood, has been delayed due to recent resignations at the Pardon and Parole Board.

Underwood, sentenced to death in 2008 for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of 10-year-old Jamie Bolin, was scheduled to have his clemency hearing this week.

However, the board canceled its December meeting late Friday after two members stepped down. In response, Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a petition urging the board to proceed with the hearing, stating that the victim’s family has "waited long enough." Drummond described further delays as “needless and unconscionable."

The Pardon and Parole Board has now rescheduled Underwood's clemency hearing for next Monday, December 9. It remains unclear whether the delay will affect Underwood’s scheduled execution, set for December 19.