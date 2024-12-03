Arrested OKC Officer On Paid Leave; Accused Of Rape And Assault

Police said Officer Shamar Kitchens, 23, was accused of punching and sexually assaulting a woman in the backseat of his truck after a night out.

Oklahoma City Police arrested one of their own in Canadian County over the holiday weekend.

Police said Officer Shamar Kitchens, 23, was accused of punching and sexually assaulting a woman in the backseat of his truck after a night out.

The details in Kitchens' arrest affidavit are graphic. The victim told police she feared for her life. She said Kitchens threatened her with a gun and fired a shot out of his truck.

Police said the victim, Kitchens, and his sister were leaving Norman on Saturday after a night out drinking. The victim said Kitchens went into a violent rage after she received a call from a man. The victim alleged the officer waved a gun around, punched her six times in the face and head, and pulled her hair. Kitchens then demanded the victim get in the backseat, according to investigators.

“The officer had pulled over and sexually assaulted the victim as well as hit her,” said Littlejohn.

The victim told police Kitchens continued to threaten her with the gun, pointing the barrel to her head. Kitchens dropped the woman off at a home in Yukon and allegedly told her not to say anything.

“That victim contacted police and she did have visible injuries,” said Littlejohn. “So that officer was located and arrested for domestic violence, sexual assault, and some other charges.”

Kitchens was hired as an Oklahoma City police officer in January of 2023. Police officials said Kitchens was placed on paid administrative leave due to the allegations.

“Anytime an officer is involved in an incident we’re going to investigate it thoroughly just like any other incident regardless of what their status is or who they are,” said Littlejohn.

Police said Kitchens dropped his sister off at a home in Yukon before the assault. Kitchens posted a $66,000 bond and was released from the Canadian County jail on Sunday.