New Operator Set To Manage Norman Emergency Shelter

City Care will take over management of Norman's A Friend's House shelter in January after Food and Shelter's contract was not renewed.

Following months of contention, a new organization will manage operations for Norman's overnight emergency shelter, A Friend's House.

The search for the city's new partner began after a breakdown in the relationship with its current partner, Food and Shelter. The non-profit, which has been in the community for four decades, first entered into a partnership with the city in 2022 after the city relaunched a temporary emergency shelter near Gray Street and James Garner Avenue.

But over the summer, a city audit took aim at the group's spending practices in relation to its management of the shelter. The group defended itself, stating there was no mismanagement but instead, some funds had been wrapped into administrative or overhead costs.

In September, Food and Shelter decided it would no longer pursue negotiations for a new contract to manage A Friend's House.

Oklahoma City-based City Care emerged as a leading contender to replace the group and was awarded the contract in a 5 to 4 vote during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

"We are honored to offer our neighbors to the south the same compassionate care, evidence-based interventions, and expert housing navigation as they work toward housing stability," City Care CEO Rachel Freeman said in a statement to News 9.

The group has been working in homelessness since 1992, Freeman added.

"Two years ago, we entered into a contract to operate an emergency shelter for the City Of Norman," Food and Shelter executive director April Doshier said in a statement to News 9. "Our board made a decision that [the] contract was no longer working for our organization, so we asked [the] City Of Norman to find a new operator. We feel really hopeful, because Care provides such great services."

City Care will take over operations of the shelter on Jan. 15, with no lapse in services.

Food and Shelter said it remains committed to those experiencing homelessness in the community and specifically will work on homelessness prevention initiatives.