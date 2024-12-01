Oklahoma City Police Officer Arrested, Accused Of Rape In Canadian County

An Oklahoma City Police officer has been booked in the Canadian County jail on rape accusations, records show.

By: News 9

-

An Oklahoma City Police officer has been booked into the Canadian County jail on rape accusations, records show.

Oklahoma City Police confirmed that Officer Shamar Kitchens with OCPD was booked into jail Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old was booked on several complaints including first-degree rape, forcible sodomy, rape by instrumentation, pointing a firearm, domestic assault and threatening to perform an act of violence.

This is a developing News 9 story. Refresh this page for updates.