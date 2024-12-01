Author Richard Taylor Discusses Debut Novel 'The Ultimate Truth'

Ahead of a book signing event next Saturday, author Richard Taylor joined News 9 on Sunday to discuss his inspiration, the novel’s plot, and plans for an expanding series.

By: News 9

Richard Taylor’s debut novel, The Ultimate Truth, delves into the realms of astrophysics and global intrigue, and he’s ready to celebrate its release.

A Sci-Fi Journey Rooted in Discovery and Humanity’s Future

Taylor’s novel follows a young astrophysicist from Augusta, Kentucky, as he navigates academic success, personal relationships, and a world-changing mystery.

The novel not only explores cutting-edge science but also dives into moral dilemmas and humanity’s resilience, paving the way for an exciting series.

Inspiration Behind The Ultimate Truth

Taylor shared that the novel’s genesis dates back to the 1980s, inspired by a vivid dream. Though the project was shelved for decades, the pandemic reignited his passion for storytelling.

“I got serious about it six months ago,” Taylor said. “And now it's done.”

What’s Next: A Growing Series

The author confirmed that The Ultimate Truth is just the beginning.

“Book two is already finished, though not printed yet. It picks up where this one leaves off,” Taylor revealed.

Release Party Details

The book release party for The Ultimate Truth will take place at Common Books, located at NW 13th and Walker in Oklahoma City. The event is scheduled for Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m.

“We’ll have food, free bookmarks, book signings, and a chance for readers to take photos with their signed copies,” Taylor said.



