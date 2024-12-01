Holiday Pop-Up Shops Return To Midtown For Small Business Saturday

The Holiday Pop-Up Shops in Midtown are back for Small Business Saturday, offering local shopping and supporting the Independent Shopkeepers Association.

By: News 9

The Holiday Pop-Up Shops in Midtown are back for Small Business Saturday, and shop owners are hoping more people will choose to shop local.

Since 2012, the Pop-Up Shops have provided a central hub for local shopping during the holidays. Now, they serve as a fundraiser for the Independent Shopkeepers Association.

"Thanks to this, we're able to offer local shops continued education and other opportunities to grow their businesses outside of the holiday season," said Cléo Nash, executive director of the Independent Shopkeepers Association.

The Pop-Up Shops are located in Northwest Oklahoma City and will rotate every weekend, Friday through Sunday, until Dec. 20.