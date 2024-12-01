Metro Woman Raising Money To Reunite Abandoned Military Dog With Family Overseas

A local dog owner is raising funds to reunite an abandoned dog with its military family stationed in Germany.

A metro dog owner is hoping to reunite an abandoned dog with its family for the holidays.

Hallie Bovos found the dog during her morning walk with her own dogs at a park near her house in October.

“I just kept thinking about him throughout the day. And I went back that afternoon, and he was still there,” Bovos said. “So, I started contacting different rescues. None of them have any space available.”

Being a dog owner herself, Bovos decided to take in the timid but lovable dog, Teddy.

A week later, she took Teddy to the vet and discovered he had a tracking chip. She contacted his owners and learned that Teddy belonged to a military family now stationed in Germany for three years.

When the family left in October, Teddy was supposed to be with them, but it was too hot on the plane, so they made last-minute arrangements.

“They gave him to family members, and then that family member gave him to somebody who then abandoned him,” Bovos said.

It's a nightmare she knows no dog owner wants to experience.

“She hasn’t had anyone that’s willing to take Teddy,” Bovos said.

Bovos is stepping in for now but ultimately wants Teddy to be reunited with his family. However, shipping a dog overseas unaccompanied is no simple task.

“It is very expensive. It's going to be $6,000 even with a military discount,” Bovos said. “We're just, you know, trying to raise a little bit of money to get him home to his family.”

To help get Teddy back to his family in Germany, Bovos has set up a GoFundMe to cover the transportation costs.

If you'd like to help out you can donate HERE.