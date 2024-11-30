Justin Timberlake Cancels Oklahoma City Show Due To Injury

Justin Timberlake announced he has canceled his upcoming show at the Paycom Center due to a back injury.

Saturday, November 30th 2024, 4:08 pm

By: News 9


The concert was originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 2.

In an Instagram story posted Saturday, the singer said:

“I’m so sorry, Oklahoma City… I have to cancel the show on 12/2. I hurt my back in NOLA, and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer.
Thank you for your support – y’all know I hate doing this.”
