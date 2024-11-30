The Hot Seat: Native American Warrior Project Supports Veterans in Oklahoma

Pete Reed joined The Hot Seat with News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell to discuss how The Native American Warrior Project, part of the Force 50 Foundation, aims to honor Native veterans' contributions while addressing critical issues like healthcare access and suicide prevention.

By: News 9

The Native American Warrior Project is addressing the unique contributions and challenges of Native American veterans.

According to Pete Reed of the project, Native Americans have served in every major conflict since the Revolutionary War, with Oklahoma natives contributing significantly, particularly since 9/11.

Native Americans serve in the military at a higher per capita rate than any other ethnic group, driven by their cultural ties to land, family, and community.

Reed highlighted ongoing issues in veterans' healthcare and suicide prevention, areas where significant improvement is still needed.

"While there’s been some progress, we still have a long way to go to ensure timely and quality care for veterans," he said.

Force 50 Foundation Tackles Veteran Suicide

Reed also mentioned the Force 50 Foundation’s research aimed at addressing veteran suicide, with findings expected by early 2026.

The project emphasizes collaboration with the VA and state organizations to enhance support for veterans across Oklahoma.

How to Get Involved

Oklahomans can support the Native American Warrior Project by participating in the $25 Warrior Community Challenge. Donations can be made through Force50Foundation.com or by sending contributions directly to the organization.

For more information on this initiative, visit the Force 50 Foundation website.