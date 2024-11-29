Millwood Arts Academy Student Organizing Winter Coat Drive

After noticing a need in his community, Millwood Arts Academy student Levi Brown shared how he organized a winter coat drive to help his fellow students with Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

By: News 9

A student at Millwood Arts Academy is stepping up to help others by organizing a winter coat drive for those in need.

Joining the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more about the drive are Millwood Arts Academy student Levi Brown and principal Warren Pete.

"It was pretty cold outside one day, and I went outside and I just couldn't imagine not having to coat," Brown said. "I went upstairs, I went and tried one on, it didn't fit, and so I took it off. Tried on another one, that one also didn't fit, and so it just kept going for like, a very long time until I was like, OK, a majority of my jackets do not fit."

Deciding to do more than just donate his old coats, Brown said he wanted to organize a drive to help others who either do not have a winter coat or cannot afford one.

"I just thought of the people at my school because it was so cold that day," Brown said. "I couldn't imagine people not having a jacket."

For those interested in learning more and possibly donating a winter coat, call (757) 572-3017.