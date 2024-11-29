OU, OSU Face Away Games In Final Conference Matchups Of 2024 Football Season

The Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys face away games in their final matchups of the 2024 season.

By: News 9, News On 6

The Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys are on the road for both program's final regular season games of the season.

The Cowboys, who play the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday, have yet to win against a conference opponent this season. OSU has fallen to last place in the Big 12 Conference standings with a 3-8 overall record.

The Cowboys-Buffoloes game kicks off at 11 a.m.

The Sooners, coming off an upset win over Alabama in Norman last week, will be in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to face the LSU Tigers.

The Sooners, who are 6-5 for the season, are already eligible for a postseason bowl game but could look to improve with a win over LSU to solidify a winning season in the program's first year in the SEC.

The Sooners-Tigers game kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday.