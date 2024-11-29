Thunder Travel To Play Los Angeles Lakers In NBA Cup Group Stage Matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Cup group stage on Friday.

Friday, November 29th 2024, 7:38 am

By: News On 6, News 9


LOS ANGELES -

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be on the road on Friday to play the Los Angeles Lakers, led by four-time NBA Champion and Most Valuable Player LeBron James.

The matchup against the Lakers will be Oklahoma City's third in California this week after picking up wins against Sacramento on Monday and Golden State on Wednesday.

The Thunder-Lakers game is also the next round of the group stage in the NBA in-season tournament. The Thunder won their first NBA Cup matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 15 but fell short to the San Antonio Spurs in their most recent group-stage matchup on Nov. 19.

The Thunder currently have the best record in the Western Conference, sitting at 14 wins to just four losses.

Tipoff for Friday's game is at 9 p.m.
