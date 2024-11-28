Putnam City North Students Provide Thanksgiving Meals To 37 Families

Putnam City North students are giving back this Thanksgiving by providing full meals to 37 families in need through care packages.

By: News 9

Thirty-seven families from Putnam City North High School will receive a full Thanksgiving meal, thanks to the efforts of their fellow students.

Each year, the student council organizes care packages for students and faculty who may need a little extra help during the holidays.

The students handle all aspects of the project, from fundraising to grocery shopping.

"I think it's just really rewarding to not just give back, but to give back to somebody that you don't even know who it could be," said Joanna Alkannama, a junior at Putnam City North.

The recipients of the care packages remain anonymous, but each one is a member of the Putnam City North family.