Woman Dies Following Apartment Fire In Southeast OKC

A woman has died following a late-night apartment fire in southeast Oklahoma City. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

By: News 9

-

A woman has died after a fire broke out at the Redbud Landing Apartments late Wednesday night.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a smoke investigation around 10:21 p.m.

Firefighters initially believed the smoke was coming from a dishwasher in the unit where the 911 call originated. Upon further investigation, they discovered the smoke was seeping through the wall from an adjacent apartment.

Crews entered the neighboring unit, where they found heavy smoke and a small fire confined to the contents of a bedroom.

While extinguishing the flames, they located an unconscious woman in the bathroom. Firefighters pulled her from the apartment and performed life-saving measures on-site before she was taken to Baptist Medical Center by EMSA in critical condition.

The fire department later confirmed the woman succumbed to her injuries. Her identity has not been released.

Fire officials said the blaze was largely contained to the bedroom, with minimal damage to surrounding units. Three residents were displaced but no other injuries were reported.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No smoke alarms were heard during the incident, according to investigators.