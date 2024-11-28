Watonga Reinstates Police Officer After 2 Use-Of-Force Investigations

The city of Watonga reinstated Officer Monty Goodwin after two use-of-force investigations.

The city of Watonga reinstated a police officer after two use-of-force investigations. Over the summer, Watonga police officer Monty Goodwin was accused of using excessive force on a Watonga man and a teenager.

Five months have passed since July 4 – a day John Sexton remembers well. He still struggles with what happened that day.

“Was out taking a morning walk with my son,” said Sexton, who lives and works in Watonga. “Couple police officers pulled up and started demanding my ID.”

Body camera video showed Goodwin taking Sexton to the ground and handcuffing him. Goodwin detained Sexton but didn’t arrest him.

“They said it looked suspicious that me and my son was out walking at six a.m.,” Goodwin said. “I had a citation for an unpaid ticket.”

OSBI investigated Goodwin over his use of force. The city let him go in August. The Blaine County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges.

In a news release, a city spokesperson said Goodwin appealed his termination, and they thought it was appropriate to reinstate him to the force this month. The city said police officers in the pension system have a right to appeal a termination of their employment. City leaders were not available to clarify Goodwin’s current role with the department.

Goodwin was involved in a separate incident with 15-year-old Santiago Garcia, where Goodwin appeared to handcuff and hit the teen as he screamed. This case remains under investigation. Santiago’s mom Andrea Lambert spoke with News 9 in August.

“You cannot say that a grown person who has children can look at another man in uniform doing this to a fifteen-year-old autistic child and say that it’s okay,” said Lambert, during an interview with News 9 in August.

Watonga proudly displays the phrase “Protect and Serve.” However, Sexton said he doesn’t feel protected.

“I’ve had anxiety all day today,” Sexton said. “He could just stop and mess with me any time. It don’t make sense to me.”

Watonga city leadership wasn’t available for interviews on Wednesday. News 9 tried contacting Goodwin for comment but did not reply by Wednesday’s 10 p.m. deadline.