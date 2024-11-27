Man Accused Of Lewd Acts Against Child Arrested In Cleveland County

Cleveland County deputies arrested James McMillan, accused of lewd acts involving a child and linked to other sexual abuse cases dating back to 2003.

Wednesday, November 27th 2024, 5:12 am

By: News 9


CLEVELAND COUNTY -

Cleveland County deputies have arrested a man accused of committing lewd acts involving a child, according to court documents.

An affidavit states the Department of Human Services filed a sexual abuse complaint against James McMillan, alleging inappropriate conduct.

An investigation revealed that McMillan touched himself in front of the child.

Authorities said McMillan is also a suspect in other sexual abuse cases, some of which date back to 2003.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.
