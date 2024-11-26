Body Cam Footage Released In OKC Halloween Officer-Involved Shooting

The Oklahoma City Police Department has released body camera footage of a Halloween morning officer-involved shooting that stemmed from a traffic stop.

The incident began around 1 a.m. near Southwest 59th Street and May Avenue. Police say Timothy Foster, the suspect, fled during the traffic stop, jumping back into his car and speeding away. During the ensuing chase, officers report that Foster fired at them, prompting one officer to return fire.

The pursuit ended at Foster’s residence near I-240 and Pennsylvania Avenue, where he ran inside and continued shooting at officers, according to police.

Foster barricaded himself inside the home for over two hours before the Oklahoma City Police Tactical Team apprehended him. He was injured in the shootout, treated at a hospital, and subsequently taken into custody.

Foster now faces eight charges, including four counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 10.

Police say no officers were injured during the incident.