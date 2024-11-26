Man In Custody, Accused In Friday SW OKC Shooting

A man is in custody following a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City Friday night, according to a probable cause affidavit.

By: News 9

-

A man is in custody following a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City Friday night.

According to a probable cause affidavit, 25-year-old Dakota Garret is accused of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

On Friday night, around 10 p.m., a victim came to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The probable cause affidavit stated that the victim was grabbing belongings to move out of a residence near the 3100 block of Southwest 17th Street.

Police say Garret allegedly shot the victim twice, hitting them in the leg, and then fled the scene.

Police confirmed that the victim was then driven to a local hospital by a private vehicle.