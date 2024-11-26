Fire Destroys Norman Business, Leaves Significant Loss

An overnight fire destroyed Alpha Omega Woodworks in Norman, leaving two buildings in ruins and causing significant financial losses. No injuries were reported.

By: News 9

An overnight fire destroyed a Norman woodworking business, reducing two buildings to rubble and leaving behind significant losses.

Firefighters responded to the call just before midnight and found Alpha Omega Woodworks engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.

Crews from Norman, Oklahoma City, and Moore worked together to battle the blaze, which consumed the main structure and a secondary building filled with materials.

Officials said the fire spread quickly due to the abundance of wood inside, which acted as fuel.

Assistant Fire Chief Chad Roney with the Norman Fire Department said the fire caused substantial damage. "This would be a highly expensive facility obviously being a business and all the materials inside. We don't know what finished product may have been inside as well so it's going to be a significant loss," Roney said.

Firefighters kept their efforts outside the building due to concerns about structural collapse. Crews used heavy water flows to control the flames and prevent further spread.

No injuries were reported, and no one was inside the buildings at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.