Officer Saves Man From Near-Death Fall In OKC Bridge Incident

An Oklahoma City Police officer and good Samaritans saved a man dangling from a bridge over the Oklahoma River, with the rescue captured on bodycam video.

-

An Oklahoma City Police officer was caught on camera clinging to a man as he dangled from a bridge.

The officer and good Samaritans ultimately saved the man from falling to his likely death.

The intense moments were captured on police bodycam video.

As the officer approached the man, he rolled over the edge.

Under the morning sun, Nov. 10, an officer was called to check on a man who appeared to be asleep on the edge of a bridge.

“That is the guardrail he's actually sleeping on,” said Oklahoma City Police Msgt. Gary Knight.

Below the concrete ledge, measuring about a foot wide is the Oklahoma River. “About a 30-to-40-foot drop to the water below,” said Knight.

The officer was approaching the man as rolled off the bridge. “You see the man simply started to turn over and fall off the side of the bridge,” said Knight.

Without hesitation, the officer came to the man’s aid. “He’s actually hanging on to him by the hoodie,” said Knight.

The officer grabbed the moaning man by his shirt and hung on tight.

Police: Hey sir, come on.

Good Samaritans helped the officer pull the man over the bridge's ledge and to safety.

Police: You all right bud? You all right?

The man was scraped, confused, but alive. “He woke up as he's sitting there-- dangling in the air,” said Knight.

In the grainy footage, another camera captured the moment the man learned he narrowly cheated death.

Police: Hey, you were asleep on the edge. Whenever I came up here, you rolled over-- over the edge and I grabbed you.

Man: Appreciate you.

Police: You okay?

Man: My back is on fire.

Police said they were grateful to the officer and citizens who leaped into action.

“It’s a real hero type thing you see an officer spring into action-- save someone's life with the help of a citizen,” said Knight.

The man assured police he had no intentions of harming himself, and said he was resting when he fell asleep due to the nice weather.

The man was checked out and given a ride home.