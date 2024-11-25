Oklahoma Woman Sues State Superintendent, OSDE Over Alleged Bullying Of Grandchildren

An Oklahoma woman is suing State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the State Department of Education for failing to address her complaints regarding the alleged bullying of her grandchildren.

An Oklahoma woman is suing State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the Oklahoma State Department of Education for allegedly violating state law by not stepping in when her grandkids were bullied in school.

The lawsuit says the woman's grandchildren were elementary students at Keys Public Schools in Cherokee County.

In the suit, the woman claims state agencies did not take their investigation into her formal complaints about the school seriously.

According to a statement from the district, it says OSDE did not ask the school to take action after the completed investigation.

News 9 has reached out to OSDE, who said it cannot speak on pending cases, but that the department does take bullying cases "very seriously."