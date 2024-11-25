1 Shot In Oklahoma County, Investigation Underway

An investigation is ongoing after one person was shot Monday morning in Oklahoma County.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said a deputy pulled over a vehicle carrying several people at around 1:30 a.m. near Northeast 108th Street and North Harrah Road.

According to OCSO, one of the people inside the vehicle had been shot, although it is unknown if it was caused by someone else, or if the shooting was self-inflicted.

The shooting victim's condition is not known at this time.

No names have been released.

This is a developing story.