Thunder Report: Thunder Head West To Face Top Conference Teams

Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee reports from Sacramento ahead of the Thunder's four-game road swing

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the road for a four-game road swing against three of the top teams in the conference.

The Thunder’s injury list continues to grow. Ousmane Dieng fractured a bone in his right ring finger during a G League game and will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks. Isaiah Joe dealing with a calf contusion, has been upgraded to questionable, and his three-point shooting could be key for the Thunder.

Meanwhile, Alex Caruso is out with a right hip strain, while Isaiah Hartenstein’s return comes at a critical moment for Oklahoma City.

The Kings’ home court has been a tough venue for the Thunder, who haven’t won in Sacramento since Jan. 30, 2020. The road trip is expected to challenge the Thunder as they face strong competition in the conference.