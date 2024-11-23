1 Child Injured After Being Struck By A Car In SE OKC

A child is injured after being hit by a car in southeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

By: News 9

Police say the incident happened near Southeast 59th Street and South Shields Boulevard.

Police say two children crossed the street as a car was turning. Authorities say the car struck one of the children.

Police say the child is being transported to the hospital with broken teeth and a scratched leg.



