1 Child Injured After Being Struck By A Car In SE OKC

Saturday, November 23rd 2024, 3:32 pm
A child is injured after being hit by a car in southeast Oklahoma City, according to police.
Police say the incident happened near Southeast 59th Street and South Shields Boulevard.
Police say two children crossed the street as a car was turning. Authorities say the car struck one of the children.
Police say the child is being transported to the hospital with broken teeth and a scratched leg.
