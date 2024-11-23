Harrah, Choctaw Arborist Working With Nonprofit To Replace Trees Lost To Tornadoes

Cleanup continues in Oklahoma County after Nov. 3 tornadoes, with local tree service owners and a nonprofit launching an effort to replant trees and restore Choctaw’s canopy while debris removal progresses.

Cleanup continues across parts of Oklahoma County hit by tornadoes on Nov. 3. Harrah, Oklahoma City, and Choctaw all experienced damage during the storm.

Crews are making two passes collecting storm debris near the hard-hit neighborhoods of Southeast 89th and Sooner Road, and Southeast 59th and Triple X Road. Final collections are expected to be finished in early January.

While many homeowners are looking to dump storm debris, including tons of broken trees, a metro group is hoping to restore the natural beauty of the tree canopy in Choctaw.

"The night of the tornado, my sister-in-law actually lost her house on 89th and Sooner," said Conner Mercer, who lives in Choctaw and owns Mercer Tree Service.

Mercer decided to launch an effort to replant trees for free in his hometown.

"The trees we plant, within the next few months or the next year, will be large by the time my daughter is old enough to know what a tree is," Mercer said.

He partnered with Cori Watson, a Harrah man who owns Firestorm Tree Services.

"A realistic goal is at least one tree for every person that lost trees that wants a replacement," Watson said. "But that does take money. We're hoping to fundraise a lot, in addition to our own personal funds we plan on putting into this."

Mercer and Watson also involved Share & Care Releaf, a nonprofit organization that focuses on trees and natural disasters. Ben Martin, the owner of R&B Trees, started the organization a few years ago.

"We're going to go after some bigger companies and ask for help," Martin said. "I've experienced storms across the country. It's always different when it's home. And we want to help out our community. And I think this is a great way to do it."

The group is seeking tax-deductible donations, estimating trees could cost $600 to $700 each. Donations can be made here.