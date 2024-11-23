'Operation Shots Fired' Puts Metro Felons Convicted Of Weapons Charges In Federal Prisons

Federal prosecutors are cracking down on felons in Oklahoma charged with shooting crimes.

-

Advanced technology is helping the feds close investigations and get convictions in as little as six months. The federal convictions are part of a local initiative called "Operation Shots Fired." The goal is to get shooters off metro streets while local authorities complete their investigations.

Operation Shots Fired started three years ago after metro agencies noticed an increase in shootings.

“It could be in robberies, it could be in a drive-by, it could be in domestic situations,” said Robert Troester, U.S. Attorney of the Western District of Oklahoma.

Federal prosecutors took on cases involving felons charged in shootings.

“We could bring firearms charges,” said Troester.

Their investigations start by testing shell casings left at scenes. “Similar to human’s fingerprints, right?,” said Candace Garza, ATG agent. “That’s how we’re able to match shell casings from a scene to a firearm.”

A quick turnaround on that testing allows prosecutors to get confessions.

“Admit they were there when they’re confronted with us knowing you’re gun was at that scene,” said Troester.

One case involved shooting suspect Nicklus Sweet. He was involved in the deadly shootout at the Whiskey Barrell Saloon in southwest Oklahoma City last year.

“When presented with that evidence,” said Troester. “He decided to plead guilty this last April and was sentenced October 31.”

Sweet was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison. “The average sentence is over 90 months and we’ve even had one life sentence,” said Troester.

That life sentence went to Robert Harrison Junior for his role in a domestic shooting in 2022 at Integris Baptist Hospital that nearly killed his ex-girlfriend.

“The federal system works really quickly,” said Troester. “We can present these charges and get an individual convicted and in federal prison while the state still completes its investigation.”

Another man involved in a drive-by shooting in Bricktown was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison this week. Quintrel Jones also pled to drug trafficking charges.

More than 130 felons in Oklahoma have been charged under "Operation Shots Fired" and 109 of them have pled guilty to shooting crimes.