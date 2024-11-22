News 9 Viewers Share Favorite Local Eats And Must-Try Dishes

Oklahoma is home to a vibrant food scene, and locals shared their go-to spots for a memorable meal. Here are some News 9 viewer-submitted recommendations from across the state, including what to order and where to find it:

By: News 9

Teila Sherwin: Roxy's Ice Cream in OKC – Coffee Ice Cream. Timothy: Taco Truck at SW 29th & Kentucky – Tacos. Kevin Lynch: Casa Juanito in Del City – A #1. Dillan Craig: The Loaded Bowl in OKC – Mashed Potato Bowl. Janetta: Delizioso Bistro & Coffee Bar in Seiling – Italian Nachos. Gina Keeling: Tequila Chulos in OKC – Birria Tacos. Theresa: The Junction in Lawton – Bulgogi. Randy Brackett: Dicintos in Marlow – The Don. Katelyn: Los Arcos in OKC – Veggie Plate With Beef. Christopher: Boomerang Diner in Oklahoma – All You Can Eat Catfish. Clayton: Winter Creek in Blanchard – French Dip With Mashed Potatoes. Elizabeth: Dairy Mart in Union City – Burger. Toni: Mama Carol's Kitchen in Chickasha – Chicken Fried Steak. Krysten: Cafe Sol in Edmond – Loaded Burrito. Anonymous Viewer: The Big Easy in Yukon – Blackened Chicken Po'Boy. Jose: Tacos Jalisco in El Reno – Tortas O Mulitas. Chris: Chick O Fish in Marlow – Fish & Chicken. Janetta: Overlook At Canton Lake – Haystack Burger. Chef C: The OK Cafe at The OKC Airport – “The Nap Maker” Burrito. Maddy: Classic 50s in Norman – Corn Dog. Anna: Mazzio's in Norman – Pizza Rolls. Amanda: Kendall’s Restaurant in Noble – Thanksgiving Dinner. Ms. Jan: Smoke N’ Hollar in Purcell – Loaded Brisket Baked Potato. Erin: Eischen’s Bar in Okarche – Fried Chicken.

From iconic fried chicken to sweet ice cream delights, Oklahoma’s dining options are as varied as its people. Whether you're exploring new places or revisiting old favorites, these recommendations are sure to inspire your next meal.

Have a favorite spot we missed? Share your go-to dish and restaurant, and you might see it featured next time!