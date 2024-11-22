Pet Of The Week: Mandarin

Our Pet of the Week is Mandarin!

By: News 9

Mandarin is an adorable orange kitten full of energy and personality!

Friendly and playful, she loves a good game of chase or pouncing on her favorite toy. But don't let her playful nature fool you—Mandarin also enjoys snuggling up for some quiet time and a conversation.

Her sweet purrs and irresistible charm are sure to make everyone around her smile. If you're looking for a furry friend to brighten your day, Mandarin is ready to bring joy into your life!

View Mandarin and other adoptable animals at www.okhumane.com Watch Oklahoma Humane Society's 2024 Yule Log HERE

The Oklahoma Humane Society is ringing in the holiday season with the launch of its 6th annual Yule Log video. The 2024 OK Humane Yule Log features OK Humane rescue dogs and cats playing in front of a festive fireplace scene, set to selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet, as well as other familiar holiday tunes. Oklahoma City Ballet lends some magic to this year’s Yule Log, with ballerina cameos throughout. The video can be streamed for free beginning Nov. 20, 2024. While the video is free to stream, donations via the Yule Log website are appreciated.