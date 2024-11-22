1 Injured In SE OKC Stabbing

One person is injured following a stabbing in southeast Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

By: News 9

Police say the victim of the stabbing was found near South Central Avenue and Southeast 21st Street.

Police say there currently are no witnesses.

Authorities say the victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.