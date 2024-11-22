Voice Of The Sooners, News 9 Blitz Analyst Toby Rowland Reflects On Health Scare

Toby Rowland reflects on overcoming a serious health scare over the summer, expressing gratitude for his recovery and return to the booth.

The University of Oklahoma is preparing to face powerhouse SEC opponent Alabama in Norman on Saturday. Calling the game from the booth will be Toby Rowland, The Voice of the Sooners and News 9 Blitz analyst.

But there was a moment earlier this year when Toby thought he might be sidelined.

Toby tells News 9's Robin Marsh about his recent health scare -- and how it changed him.

"I try to be grateful at every game and look around and say, 'Man, Walter Cronkite sat here, Curt Gowdy sat here, Bob Barry and John Brooks,'" Rowland said.

But he has a new appreciation for the job this season, and even a greater appreciation for life after a major health scare before the season started. Rowland says he was working through his checklist before going on vacation in July. He was out mowing the yard when a stab of pain brought him to his knees.

"I just felt like I got shot in the stomach," Rowland describes the pain as severe.

Initially, he thought the symptoms would subside, but his wife insisted he go to the emergency room. Tests revealed a massive tumor on his right kidney, causing internal bleeding. Emergency surgery stopped the bleeding, but doctors determined the tumor was too large to remove at that time.

"We went back a month later and did more imaging and they decided at the point the kidney needed to come out," Rowland said.

In early August, surgeons removed Rowland's right kidney. He says he was down and out for a couple of weeks, but he's feeling good now. He's now adjusting to new dieting restrictions because he only has one kidney.

"The left kidney has stepped up to the plate and is doing above and beyond its job," Rowland said. "I'm down to one kidney, but thankfully the Lord gave me two."

Rowland says he couldn't be more thankful for the people who were on this journey with him; his father, who's a cancer survivor, his boys, his daughter, the extended Sooner Nation family, and of course, his rockstar wife Jennifer of almost 30 years.

"We have never gone through anything quite like this," Rowland said, tearing up. "You know she saved my life to some extent because I might have sat on the couch and bled. I don't know what I would've done. But just as simple as getting me to the hospital and everything that has happened since...she's the best."

Rowland never missed a game this season and never missed a Sunday night Sports Blitz with the crew at News 9. But he says this summer, he did wonder if he'd be healthy enough to call games this year.

"I'm very, very lucky. Very, very fortunate," Rowland said. "There are thousands of men and women who could do what I do as good or better than I do. And I am so fortunate that I've been selected to do this job. And to get to do it and be healthy enough to do it, I'll never take it for granted."