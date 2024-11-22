Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into 3 Parked Cars, Causing Fire In NE OKC

Three cars in northeast Oklahoma City caught fire after a person suspected of driving under the influence crashed into them, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The crash happened near Broadway Extension and Summit Ridge Drive.

Police explained that the driver crashed into a driveway with three parked cars causing the cars to catch fire.

Witnesses said a baby was in one of the cars, but was quickly pulled out without injuries.

Benjamin Strunk, a neighbor who witnessed the aftermath of the crash said, “I’m just thankful that my neighbors jumped into action. They ran over to the house and knocked on the door, even with the fire blazing, trying to get people out; make sure everyone was safe.”

Neighbors said they heard a big crash and pop, followed by tall flames near the home.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes, Strunk added.

No one was injured and the suspect is now in custody, police said.