Thunder Thursday: Holiday Assist Program

Thanksgiving is coming up and the Oklahoma City Thunder is giving back to the community in a big way.

By: News 9

-

With Thanksgiving just a week away, the Oklahoma City Thunder is giving back to the community through its annual Holiday Assist program. Now in its 17th season, the program is meant to brighten the holidays for hundreds of Oklahomans.

“Between the hustle and bustle of all the games, we’re out there for our 17th season, making the season brighter for hundreds of Oklahomans," said Aaron Oldfield, Vice President of Community Engagement for the Thunder.

Oldfield says 400 people will be able to get a turkey and groceries. The program is also working with Sunbeam Family Services and the Boys and Girls Club to provide hot meals.

Thunder players still remain active participants in community efforts, despite it being basketball season according to Oldfield.

"We like to say it is so much more than what's on the court. We ... are out there 365 days a year, and this is probably one of our busiest times," said Oldfield.

This holiday season, more than 500 people will receive a turkey and groceries, while over 800 will share in hot holiday meals. The events also include crafting, music, and shopping opportunities, creating a festive atmosphere for those participating.

Oldfield says that Oklahoma City’s spirit of generosity makes the community unique.

“We are part of a very generous and thoughtful community,” she said. “It’s part of our DNA."